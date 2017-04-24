Evolve 83 Results: Matthew Riddle vs. Drew Galloway
EVOLVE 83 Results (via Chris Reed)
Ethan Page defeated Austin Theory
Tracy Williams defeated Chris Dickinson with the crossface submission
Jaka defeated ACH with the tigerbomb
Keith Lee defeated David Starr with a fireman’s carry into a jackhammer
Kyle O’Reilly defeated Fred Yehi with the cross armbreaker
Evolve (C) Zack Sabre jr defeated Lio Rush
WWN (C)Matthew Riddle defeated Drew Galloway in an “I Quit match”
