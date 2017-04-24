Evolve 83 Results: Matthew Riddle vs. Drew Galloway

Apr 24, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

EVOLVE 83 Results (via Chris Reed)

Ethan Page defeated Austin Theory

Tracy Williams defeated Chris Dickinson with the crossface submission

Jaka defeated ACH with the tigerbomb

Keith Lee defeated David Starr with a fireman’s carry into a jackhammer

Kyle O’Reilly defeated Fred Yehi with the cross armbreaker

Evolve (C) Zack Sabre jr defeated Lio Rush

WWN (C)Matthew Riddle defeated Drew Galloway in an “I Quit match”


(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad