Contribute to GERWECK.NET

Apr 24, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Interested in contributing to the vase base of professional wrestling news and information here on GERWECK.NET? If so, we are currently seeking contributors in the following areas:

– News reporter
– Weekly TV reporters for Impact Wrestling, Lucha Undergound, and ROH
– Recap classic wrestling PPVs (WWF, ECW, and WCW) and future Ring of Honor PPVs
– Columnist or blogger (contribute a weekly or regular opinion article)

As always, you will receive full credit for your contributions, and your interest is greatly appreciated. If interested, please E-mail me

