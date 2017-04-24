Contribute to GERWECK.NET

* Submit suggestions for the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame – halloffame@gerweck.net

* Submit news tips to newstips@gerweck.net

* Submit suggestions and feedback – comments@gerweck.net

Interested in contributing to the vase base of professional wrestling news and information here on GERWECK.NET? If so, we are currently seeking contributors in the following areas:

– News reporter

– Weekly TV reporters for Impact Wrestling, Lucha Undergound, and ROH

– Recap classic wrestling PPVs (WWF, ECW, and WCW) and future Ring of Honor PPVs

– Columnist or blogger (contribute a weekly or regular opinion article)

As always, you will receive full credit for your contributions, and your interest is greatly appreciated. If interested, please E-mail me

