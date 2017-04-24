CM Punk Joins MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros’ cast

MTV announced today that CM Punk would be part of the cast for “The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros.”

The show is a six-week special and will begin airing on May 16th. It features 10 athletes competing against 10 winners of the long-running series. They will be competing for a $50,000 prize that goes towards a charity of their choosing.

Punk is billed as a UFC fighter in the cast listing. Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz will host the show.

Other than Punk, the most notable athletes on the show are former NFL player Shawne Merriman and Olympian Lolo Jones.

Punk and Merriman haven’t had the best relationship in the past, with the two exchanging tweets when Punk accused Merriman of striking out when trying to hit on some of the women in WWE. Merriman was also critical of Punk prior to his UFC debut, but they followed each other on Twitter recently.

Merriman was also previously linked with WWE, including an appearance on the WrestleMania 30 pre-show, but nothing permanent ever came to fruition.

In another pro wrestling connection, The Miz formerly appeared on several editions of “The Challenge” before signing with WWE.

source: THE SpOTLight





