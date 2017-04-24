Bullet Proof Wrestling 4/22 Results (Cody Rhodes headlines)

4/22 – Barnesville Academy Gym in Barnesville, Georgia drawing over 500 fans

1. Odinson beat Ryan Oshun

2. The Tempura Boyz (Yohei Komatsu & Sho Tanaka) defeated Tyson Dean & C.B. Suave (subbing for Jax Dane who worked the Impact tapings) and after the match Dean beat down and bloodied Suave who made a wild comeback. These two will have a First Blood Match on 5/13.

3. Bobby Fish beat Brady Pierce (subbing for J.T. Dunn who is recovering from a concussion)

4. WrestleMerica Heavyweight Title: Donovan Dijak defeated Drew Adler in a fantastic match to win the title.

5. Aria Blake beat Kiera Hogan with Brandi Rhodes as the special referee and Brandi fought with Aria after the match.

6. The Beautiful Bald Besties (Zac Edwards & Michael Stevens) defeated The Washington Bullets (Jon & Trey Williams)

7. For the vacant Bullet Proof Championship: Cody Rhodes beat Jimmy Havoc in a wild No DQ, No Countouts match that saw tables and thumbtacks used.

They are coming back on 5/13 with Jeff Cobb, Trevor Lee, David Finlay, John Skyler, and more joining the returning Cody, Dijak, & Aria.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)