AS I SEE IT 4/24: A “settlement” that doesn’t really settle anything

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

PWBTS.com

It appears that there has been a settlement of some kind between WWE and Mauro Ranallo.

It was reported Saturday (coincidental timing as Ranallo was away Andre Berto-Shawn Porter fight, plus the weekend, which is traditionally a time for news stories to be released that some hope no one will read) officially that Mauro Ranallo has officially left WWE in a Newsweek story. Ranallo confirmed the news via statement issued to the publication but refused to blame JBL for his departure.

“WWE and I have mutually agreed to part ways. It has nothing to do with JBL,” Ranallo told Newsweek by e-mail.

Newsweek also reached out to JBL for comments about Ranallo’s departure. “Admittedly, I took part in locker room pranks that existed within the industry years ago,” Layfield told Newsweek in a statement. “WWE addressed my behavior and I responded accordingly, yet my past is being brought up because of recent unfounded rumors. I apologize if anything I said playing ‘the bad guy’ on a TV show was misconstrued.”

First, if anyone thinks that these statements actually reflect the thoughts of either one, they stay up nights wondering if Undertaker will campaign for his brother Kane in his Knox County mayoral bid.

Like most times when a legal settlement takes place, lawyers write statements for people that fit the terms of the settlement.

As often happens, know-it-alls online use this as an opportunity to attack Dave Meltzer.

From the beginning, Dave Meltzer has said from the beginning that the Ranallo situation didn’t solely involve Layfield, but involved a culture of this kind of behavior.

Meltzer made a cryptic remark that this story will be (meaning, I think, in complexity) that this is a story like TNA losing Spike or Destination America, and that “people are taking sides right now rather than waiting for the story to play out”. I suspect this means that more will somehow come out after Mauro Ranallo’s contract ends in August, or in time overall. Keep in mind Ranallo’s one sentence on the matter….likely written (as was Layfield’s) by WWE Legal….says LAYFIELD wasn’t the cause. He said nothing about WWE itself.

My guess is this: at some point we will find out that John Layfield used the line that he’s used on Justin Roberts and Tony Chimel, “go kill yourself”. It’s also come out that the Newsweek.com story that now reported a settlement…was originally going to be all about them and the whole story. Imagine the optics if Layfield is using that line on a person publicly known as bipolar and a mental health advocate?

Now, do I think Layfield genuinely wanted any of them to do that? Not for a second. But imagine explaining that one away to partners in the Be A Star anti-bullying PR effort.

Meltzer has also indicated from the beginning that the issue isn’t simply a matter of Layfield, but reflects a more pervasive pattern of behavior within WWE. This weekend’s Observer indicates some of what went on, which includes even a supposed on-air coded slur by Jerry Lawler directed at Ranallo (making a play on “Good Ol’ JR” by calling Ranallo MR, which is supposedly a code for “mentally retarded” that existed in McMahon and Lawler’s youth with the following quote:

Lawler, used to calling Jim Ross “J.R.,” started calling Ranallo “M.R.,” likely an inside rib since decades earlier, when Lawler and McMahon were growing up, the term “M.R.” was considered one of the worst playground slurs, similar to gay slurs in their generation, as it was short for “mental retard.” Of course few would know that since the term went away probably by the 70s. But after a few weeks, it was dropped.

This week’s Observer goes into considerable detail on the atmosphere within WWE. While Layfield is featured in many of the stories, it’s clear that such bullying, hazing, or whatever you want to call it….is too pervasive and is an atmosphere that should be repulsive to any company that portrays itself as a mainstream entertainment company, safe for children to watch.

It might be worth readers sending these stories along to Be A Star partners and asking if they want to be associated with such a company, and provide them PR cover for such conduct, who can be found at this link.

Until next time…

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)