Adam Rose Says Vince McMahon Almost Played the Bunny

Apr 24, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Adam Rose spoke with WSVN-TV for a new interview.

On Vince McMahon nearly playing the bunny:

“Road Dogg was in a meeting for two hours before Raw to figure out who the bunny was going to be and they couldn’t decide. I wanted [Justin] Gabriel to do it because he was my friend since I was 15 and he was 16. His dad trained me and we’ve know each other our whole lives. I said let him do it and they said well no one really knows him anymore and they won’t get the reaction they want. Then there was a suggestion that Vince McMahon do it and I was like ‘What’s the payoff? I don’t get it.’ They were like ‘We don’t know where to go, so why not have a crazy billionaire do it?’


