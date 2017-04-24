4/24/17 Weekly Quiz

Welcome to The Armpit wrestling quiz for the week of April 24, 2017.

We’re taking a more serious tone this week, for two reasons. #1, the

apparent career-ending injury to Katsuyori Shibata will be one of the

biggest stories of the year, and it’s a tragedy that could’ve been so

easily avoided. #2, this week I wrote a long, detailed account of the

Hirai vs Taru backstage fight in Japan in 2011, and that’s an even

bigger tragedy that could’ve been just as easily avoided.

As such, the theme of this week’s quiz is “Brain Injuries.”

Congratulations to last week’s quiz winner: Trenton Guilbeau, another

repeat winner.

Last week’s answers:

1) At Shinsuke Nakamura’s NXT farewell, Finn Balor showed up at the end

to congratulate him. For all the talk about how Nakamura should’ve been

called up months ago (and he should have), to me the most overlooked

talent is Asuka. She’s super talented, super sexy, and super over.

This is another example of Vince having a narrow minded view of who can

get over, as I doubt she’s on his radar.

2) Of all the names listed who came out to congratulate Ric Flair for

his farewell in 2008, Sting was not one of them. He’d have loved to,

but he was under contract to TNA at the time.

3) Edge retired in 2011 due to his severe neck injuries.

4) Daniel Bryan retired early (temporarily, in my opinion) because WWE’s

doctors wouldn’t clear him to wrestle following his concussion and

seizure issues.

5) Before the Undertaker walked to the back after his match at

WrestleMania 33, he left behind his gloves, hat, and coat. I’m still

fascinated by the irony of Undertaker being the focus of Mania on the

same weekend WWE tried to convince us they thought DDP is a Hall of

Famer. Obviously DDP belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame, but if WWE

thought he was so great, why did they drop him in 2001 when he started

to get over? Because Undertaker didn’t think he could work, that’s

why. We’re all supposed to forget that now.

6) Public Enemy’s “final” show at the ECW Arena was billed as House

Party ’96.

7) In his final match, Sting wrestled Seth Rollins, who threw him into

the turnbuckles too hard. He wouldn’t be the only one.

8) Ultimate Warrior’s role at WrestleMania 30 was being inducted into

the WWE Hall of Fame.

9) “Shawn Michaels has left the building” was copied from Elvis Presley

doing something similar at his concerts decades ago.

This week’s questions:

1. The sad truth about Shibata is that in his match with Kazuchika

Okada, he looked like a future IWGP Heavyweight champion and this match

was his breakout moment. At the very least, he could’ve have a series

of matches with Okada that would rival the Okada-Tanahashi feud. And in

1 second he risked it all. After the sickening headbutt to Okada

earlier this month, what happened to Shibata?

a) He immediately collapsed and they stopped the match.

b) He was in so much pain that the ref signaled for them to go right to

the finish.

c) Fans turned on the match, booing in unison.

d) Blood immediately started pouring from his head, after which he

paused, and continued the match before collapsing backstage afterwards.

2. Daniel Bryan’s in-ring career really ended in 2015, long before he

officially announced it. But his problems pre-date that, and he had to

take time off in 2014 after having his WrestleMania moment. His arm was

a mess, on top of the numerous concussions he had suffered over the

years. It was a roller coaster of emotions in a whirlwind week for

Bryan. True or false: Not long after winning the title at WrestleMania

and getting married, he unfortunately lost his father, and also his good

friend

Connor Michaelik.

a) True

b) False

3. For those who don’t follow All Japan, I won’t ask about any details

of the insane Hirai vs Taru incident, which you can read about in The

Armpit’s Backstage Fights section. Still, you may have to Google this

one. Did Hirai ever wrestle again after that incident?

a) Yes

b) No

4. Possibly the biggest story in pro wrestling history was the Chris

Benoit murder-suicide. His legacy as one of the best in-ring performers

of all time has been completely erased from the books. There was

evidence Benoit’s brain had suffered significant damage over the years.

What was one of his signature moves that may have contributed to that

brain damage and head trauma?

a) German suplex

b) His air hanky, where he’d blow his nose on his opponent

c) Flying headbutt

d) Crippler Crossface

5. Which famous WWE Tough Enough contestant went onto spearhead

important research on concussions?

a) Nidia

b) Chris Nowinski

c) The Miz

d) Matt Cappotelli

6. Mick Foley’s body has been to Hell and back, and then to Hell and

back again. Anybody who had followed his career since 1990 could’ve

seen this coming, like his nestea plunges in WCW, his sunset flips onto

concrete, insane spots in the WWF that have been replayed forever, and

of course all the chair shots to the head. The latter was captured in

the movie Beyond the Mat, and it was uncomfortable to watch even back

then. Which WWF event, in which the Rock destroyed Foley’s head with

countless chair shots to the head, was documented in that movie?

a) Royal Rumble ‘99

b) WrestleMania ‘99

c) SummerSlam ‘98

d) Survivor Series ‘98

7. So many class action lawsuits have been filed against WWE in recent

years, I’ve lost count. You can thank the NFL for that, as players

there did the same thing and when lawyers smell money, they’re like

vicious vultures who attack their prey as if their lives depended on

it. What is the reason most of these lawsuits have been unsuccessful?

a) Statute of limitations

b) Wrestlers haven’t picked good lawyers

c) Judges think wrestling is fake, so they always dismiss the lawsuits

d) Most of the wrestlers filing suit worked for several promotions in

their careers, so it’s difficult to blame WWE alone for their brain issues

8. Bret Hart wrestled a hardcore match against Terry Funk on WCW

Thunder in early 2000, just days after he suffered a serious concussion

at Starrcade ’99 by a stiff kick from whom?

a) Kevin Nash

b) Sid Vicious

c) Bill Goldberg

d) Vince Russo

9. Mike Awesome was another wrestler who was known for suffering

numerous concussions after working a hard style in Japan and later ECW.

How did Mike Awesome pass away?

a) Suicide

b) Stroke

c) Painkiller overdose

d) Heart attack

10. Lastly, you may remember the tragic story of Brian Ong. If you

don’t, Google it. Ong was a student at the APW wrestling school in

Hayward, CA run by Roland Alexander (the same school profiled in the

aforementioned Beyond the Mat movie). Ong suffered serious head trauma

while training with APW, passed away, and his family successfully sued

APW for damages. What well known large, clumsy wrestler was Ong

training with when the fatal bump occurred?

a) Kurrgan

b) Giant Gonzales

c) Ahmed Johnson

d) Great Khali

There are three ways to send us your answers to the quiz:

1) Email them to quiz@armpit-wrestling.com

2) Find me on Facebook under the name “Pit WP” and send your answers to

me there.

3) Find me on Twitter at ArmpitWP and send me a direct message with your

answers.

4) Use the Contact form at armpit-wrestling.com

We will randomly generate a number to determine the winner. For

example, if the number is 25 and you’re the 25th person to contact us

with correct answers, you win. Winners receive a free copy of our brand

new e-book, “The Armpit Wrestling Quiz Archives: Volume 1.” It features

128 quizzes we’ve written over the years and clocks in at 420 pages and

a whopping 1,079 questions on pro wrestling history dating back to the

1980s. We’ll also announce your name here next week as the winner.

Answers will be posted next week. Have fun and good luck.

