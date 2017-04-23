WWE Superstar Says He’s Leaving The Company And Going Back To Japan

In Twitter posts translated from Japanese Tajiri had the following to say about his decision to leave WWE.

“Dare so like a few days ago but withheld it from yourself. In January, suffered knee injuries, while is fine no problem at all in fact, WWE doctor out OK “risky,” and. The bodyparts of the wrestlers came professional wrestling for many years is of course that anyone is there.”

“The company considered the age of the I’m a 46-year-old, ‘another match in the WWE and not’ and. After a while OK I get? And while coach of the NXT they waited, but still really good, with. So anyways, back to Japan.”

“Again I have no regret even though just four months back WWE footsteps. Just from a year ago now finally last phoned me once again want to do a challenge and achieved the American youth is now over. Thanks for HHH to return who have worked with Regal mentor. Goodbye, and thank you. WWE’s America.”

source: THE SpoTLight

