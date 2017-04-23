Real Reason Why Finn Balor’s Match On Raw Against Curt Hawkins Was So Short

WWE officials may be hesitant about putting a championship on him again until he’s able to wrestle for a few months without injury. However, he’s recovering from the concussion he suffered last week. Despite the injury, he wrestled a match against Curt Hawkins after Hawkins issued an open challenge on Raw.

Many people were surprised because they thought he was injured, but the match was really short, and Balor didn’t take any bumps.

It’s being reported by the Wrestling Observer that the reason why is WWE officials weren’t sure that Finn would pass his concussion testing

