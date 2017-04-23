House of Hardcore 25 Results

Via Chris Reed:

Show opens up with a 10 bell salute in memory of Rosey

Matt Striker defeated Chuckles the Clown with a pedigree

Alex Reynolds defeated Little Guido with the cobra clutch style camel clutch

note : Ricky Steamboat made an appearance after the match and attacked Alex Reynolds

TJ Marconi, Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins vs. Pat Buck, Tom North and ? ends in a no contest

after The Sandman, Velvet Sky and Blue Meanie attacked Collins, Dalishus and Marconi

Juventud Guerrera defeated CW Anderson with the Juvi driver

Brian Cage defeated Rhett Titus and Ben Ortiz in a 3 Way Elimination Match

Rhett Titus eliminated Ben Ortiz with a frog splash

Brian Cage eliminated Rhett Titus with Weapon X

MVP defeated Bull James with a kick to the head

Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray after Jeff Hardy hits a swanton bomb and pins Tommy Dreamer

Penta El Cero Miedo defeated Sami Callihan with the package piledriver

