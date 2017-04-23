House of Hardcore 25 Results
Via Chris Reed:
Show opens up with a 10 bell salute in memory of Rosey
Matt Striker defeated Chuckles the Clown with a pedigree
Alex Reynolds defeated Little Guido with the cobra clutch style camel clutch
note : Ricky Steamboat made an appearance after the match and attacked Alex Reynolds
TJ Marconi, Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins vs. Pat Buck, Tom North and ? ends in a no contest
after The Sandman, Velvet Sky and Blue Meanie attacked Collins, Dalishus and Marconi
Juventud Guerrera defeated CW Anderson with the Juvi driver
Brian Cage defeated Rhett Titus and Ben Ortiz in a 3 Way Elimination Match
Rhett Titus eliminated Ben Ortiz with a frog splash
Brian Cage eliminated Rhett Titus with Weapon X
MVP defeated Bull James with a kick to the head
Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray after Jeff Hardy hits a swanton bomb and pins Tommy Dreamer
Penta El Cero Miedo defeated Sami Callihan with the package piledriver