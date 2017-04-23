CM Punk Says WWE Was Not His Original Career Goal

CM Punk has been very open about his feelings toward WWE since his departure. He recently spoke to Windy City Live about it and didn’t hold much back. Actually, he seemed to almost diminish the fact he was in WWE at all.

CM Punk said he wasn’t sure where his desire to become a WWE superstar came from. He said WWE was never the end goal for him though. Instead, he had always dreamed about Japanese wrestling and wanted to work for NJPW or All-Japan.

Punk explained he was more about going overseas to Japan and becoming a star where nobody knew him instead of making a name for himself in WWE. All of his hard work became boring, the last frontier was WWE and he wanted to see if he could conquer it so he just tried his luck there.

Punk said he is focused on more of a variety of fighting disciplines now that he’s not throwing himself on the mat 300 days out of the year. He said he gets to sleep in his own bed every night and there’s something romantic about being able to do that.

Punk also distinguished another difference between WWE and MMA by saying when someone walks in a cage there is going to be winner and a loser. He also said if you’re scared of something, then it is better to face it head on. Punk also said he is comfortable with being uncomfortable.

source: THE SpOTLight





(Visited 73 times, 73 visits today)