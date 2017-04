Asuka has surpassed Bill Goldberg’s undefeated streak

While WCW recognized Goldberg’s streak as 173 consecutive victories, many claim that this was a false number inflated to make the streak seem more impressive. The real number was 155 consecutive victories.

Asuka has reached a total of 163 consecutive victories, surpassing the real number of wins and is only 10 shy away from passing the inflated stat.

