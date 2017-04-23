Alberto El Patron Continues To Take Shots At WWE

He praises Impact Wrestling…

After 1 hour of sleep, jet lag and nearly missing the flight.. I made it to #impactwrestling I couldn’t be happier. They treat everyone so well.. that’s what a REAL company does. They take care of everyone. Talent, behind the scenes etc that help their company grow bigger NOT THEMSELVES….. now it’s time to get to work and kick some traseros 20 different ways! #sisisi

You have to be there tonight amigos, #impactwrestling bringing back this bad boy! They have it all here in this company, giving everyone a chance to shine, not just sitting in catering! #sisisi

