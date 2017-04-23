4/22/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Kalamazoo, Michigan

Here are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Kalamazoo, Michigan:

1. Tag Team Match (w/Alexa Bliss as the Special Guest Referee)

Becky Lynch and Mickie James defeated Carmella and Natalya

2. Mojo Rawley defeated Dolph Ziggler

3. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

American Alpha defeated Breezango and Heath Slater and Rhyno

4. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose defeated Baron Corbin

5. Apollo Crews and Kalisto defeated The Ascension

6. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

7. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt

