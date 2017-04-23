4/22/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Bismarck, North Dakota

Here are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Bismarck, North Dakota:

1. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Golden Truth and Sin Cara defeated The Colons and Curt Hawkins

3. Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Austin Aries

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Bayley defeated Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Nia Jax

6. Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

7. Big Cass defeated Titus O’Neil

8. Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho defeated Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens

