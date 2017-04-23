4/22/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Cocoa Beach, Florida

Here are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Cocoa Beach, Florida:

1. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated The Ealy Brothers

2. Lana defeated Liv Morgan

3. Jeet Rama defeated Kona Reeves

4. Buddy Murphy defeated Dylan Miley (via countout)

5. Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain defeated Heavy Machinery

6. Kassius Ohno defeated Cezar Bononi

7. Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated No Way Jose

8. Mixed Tag Team Match

Hideo Itami and Asuka defeated Eric Young and Nikki Cross

