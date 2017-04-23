4/22 Evolve 82 Results
via Chris Reed:
WWN (C)Matthew Riddle defeated Timothy Thatcher with the Bromission
ACH defeated Austin Theory
Drew Galloway and Zack Sabre jr brawled until Ethan Page and The Gatekeepers attacked Sabre.
Drew Galloway threatened to destroy the EVOLVE title with a sledgehammer until Keith Lee runs in for the save.
Kyle O’ Reilly defeated Keith Lee after a brainbuster
Chris Dickinson and Jaka defeated EVOLVE Tag Team (C) Fred Yehi and Tracy Williams to win the tag team titles
Ethan Page defeated Darby Allin in a Last Man Standing match
