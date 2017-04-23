4/22 Evolve 82 Results

Apr 23, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

via Chris Reed:

WWN (C)Matthew Riddle defeated Timothy Thatcher with the Bromission

ACH defeated Austin Theory

Drew Galloway and Zack Sabre jr brawled until Ethan Page and The Gatekeepers attacked Sabre.
Drew Galloway threatened to destroy the EVOLVE title with a sledgehammer until Keith Lee runs in for the save.

Kyle O’ Reilly defeated Keith Lee after a brainbuster

Chris Dickinson and Jaka defeated EVOLVE Tag Team (C) Fred Yehi and Tracy Williams to win the tag team titles

Ethan Page defeated Darby Allin in a Last Man Standing match

