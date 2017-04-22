X-Pac explains how much winning actually matters in the WWE

Apr 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Sean X-Pac Waltman guested on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and revealed how much winning matters.

Don’t listen to what anyone says, winning is all that matters says X-Pac

“You’re taught you’re a mark if you don’t like to lose. You know? If you question doing a job for somebody…Wins and losses do matter, Kev. They f–king do matter. That fucking ‘it doesn’t matter if you win or lose’ sh@t, they say that when it’s convenient. Sorry, that’s just how I feel about it.”

