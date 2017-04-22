WWE canceled huge debut for Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania33

It’s being reported that Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz was being planned for WrestleMania 33.

The original plans were for the beef between Daniel Bryan and The Miz to build to the latter keeping the IC Title until Wrestlemania. Heading into the event, Miz would have defended the title in an open challenge against an opponent of Bryan’s choosing.

The plan was for the man in question to be Nakamura, who would have become the IC Champion on his very first night.

However, John Cena agreed to do the match with Miz and the proposal to Nikki Bella on the grandest stage of them all to cause a media Frenzy

The idea was scrapped, and Shinsuke Nakamura was kept in NXT until the post-WrestleMania edition of SmackDown.

source: THE SpOTLight





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)