Update on Eva Marie’s status

Last summer Eva Marie was drafted to Smackdown Live, and it looked like she was set to become one of the top stars in the women’s division. She was getting major heat every week, but when she violated the WWE Wellness Policy she was suspended, and she hasn’t returned to the company.

Following her suspension, Eva Marie pursued acting work in Hollywood, and she’s been busy brushing up on her acting skills ever since. She got fans talking a few weeks ago when she removed all mentions of WWE from her Twitter profile, and it was later reported that she will be parting ways with the company when her contract expires.

According to PWInsider, both sides are keeping quiet regarding her upcoming departure due to the fact that she’s still featured on Total Divas, and she’s contractually required to promote the show and maybe if anything announce her departure from the company after the season ends.

Source: THE SpoTLight

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)