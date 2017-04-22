Universal Pictures planning Fast spinoff with Dwayne Johnson’s character

It looks like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be the big winner coming out of this Fast & Furious franchise as Universal Pictures is looking to green-light a spinoff of the series focusing on the characters of The Rock and Jason Statham.

Deadline Hollywood reports that Universal execs already met to discuss the concept and a screenwriter, Chris Morgan, has already been chosen. Morgan is the chief writer of the series. “The idea is for Johnson’s U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs to form an unlikely alliance with Statham’s Decker Shaw for a movie that conceivably could be made while they are figuring the next Fast film,” Deadline.com writes.

The Fate of the Furious is Johnson’s fourth appearance in the Fast franchise, having appeared from Fast 5 onwards. Statham is in his second movie with the franchise and the two share some incredible chemistry on screen.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)