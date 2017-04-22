Simon Gotch says his WWE release was entirely mutual

Apr 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

In an interview with USA Today, Simon Gotch says his WWE release was entirely mutual:

“They brought it to me and I agreed. It was one of those things where I was unhappy, and they basically felt like the character had run its course. I said I agreed, and they said they wanted to exercise the termination clause in my contract. I agreed with that as well and we went from there. This wasn’t exactly an unwanted thing on my part. I wasn’t happy, and I actually felt that was the best move. In any situation, sometimes if you see the opportunity, you take it.”


