Ric Flair gives his own version of events from the bar incident
Speaking on The Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair gave his own version of events of the bar incident which happened a few weeks ago in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Flair said that while he was at The Deck at the Gas House located at 305 E Superior St bar, he politely asked if they could put the Masters golf tournament on TV. The bartender told Flair that this wasn’t a sports bar and Flair replied saying that he never said it was, he just asked if they could put on the golf tournament on the screens.
The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said that he had one drink and then asked for another drink and the bartender used the same glass, rather than give him a new one. When the bartender challenged Flair and asked him if he’s trying to teach him how to bartend, Flair replied, “Not if I don’t have to, dumbass.”
The bartender then asked Flair to clarify if he just called him a dumbass and Flair said he could call him a dumbass or a fat ass. The 16-time World champion was then kicked out of the bar for disrespecting the employee.