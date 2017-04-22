Lana practices her new dance entrance routine at NXT event

Apr 22, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

The next time Lana will be making her way to the ring during a Smackdown Live episode, she won’t be walking down the ramp…but dancing down the ramp.

Lana, along with her husband Rusev, have been moved to Smackdown from Raw during the Superstar Shake-up and Lana will now be involved in the women’s division rather than just being Rusev’s valet.

The 32-year-old blond bombshell has been practicing her entrance at non-television NXT live events and let’s just say online feedback has been pretty brutal. WWE has been airing the “coming soon” vignettes of Lana dancing to hype up her arrival on the blue brand.

You can watch a video of her entrance from an NXT live event a few days ago below.

