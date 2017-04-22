Impact Wrestling returns to UK TV

After an absence of three months, Impact Wrestling returned on television screens in the United Kingdom last night on Spike UK. The deal includes new episodes of Impact premiering less than 24 hours after the broadcast airs in the United States on POP as well as Impact pay-per-views, One Night Only specials, and Xplosion, which will air soon My5. Spike UK, the sister of channel of Spike TV in the United States, is owned by Viacom International Media Networks Europe and launched in April 2015. Impact aired on Challenge TV before they were dropped and then Anthem launched an app for UK and Irish viewers only which enabled them to watch Impact and other shows from the TNA vault for 4.99 GBP a month.

