CZW returns to Voorhees, NJ on May 13 with Zack Sabre, Jr. vs. David Starr

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to the Flyers Skate Zone in

Voorhees, NJ on May 13 with a scheduled 7:30 bell time for

“Sacrifices”. The show is presented by United Wrestling

Network as the second half of a Deadly Doubleheader with

Women Superstars Uncensored (4PM)

Matches announced thus far:

* NEW MATCH: Zack Sabre, Jr. vs. David Starr

* CZW World Title (defended under CZW rules)

Joe Gacy defends against Lio Rush

* In a steel cage

Father Matthew Tremont vs. Joey Janela

* Sami Callihan vs. Jake Crist

* Storm of Entrails (SHLAK/Dan O’Hare) vs. The Awakening (G-

Raver & Stockade)

* Shane Strickland takes on Dave Crist at “Sacrifices” in a

re-match from “Best of the Best”

Tickets are available right now via the link below.

