4/21/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Rapid City, South Dakota

Apr 22, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Here are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Rapid City, South Dakota:

1. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Golden Truth and Sin Cara defeated The Colons and Curt Hawkins

3. Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Austin Aries

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Bayley defeated Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Charlotte Flair

6. Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

7. Big Cass defeated Titus O’Neil

8. Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe

