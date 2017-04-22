4/21/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Crystal River, Florida

Apr 22, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Here are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Crystal River, Florida:

1. Demitrius Bronson defeated Kona Reeves

2. Triple Threat Tag Team Elimination Match
SAnitY (Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe) defeated The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv and Harv Sihra) and The Street Prophets (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

3. Adrian Jaoude defeated Cezar Bononi

4. Kassius Ohno defeated Dylan Miley (via disqualification)

5. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Asuka defeated Mandy Rose

6. Jack Gallagher defeated Ariya Daivari

7. Lana defeated Liv Morgan

8. Hideo Itami and No Way Jose defeated Patrick Clark and Andrade “Cien” Almas

