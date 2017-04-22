4/21 House of Hardcore 24 results
Via Chris Reed:
House of Hardcore 24 results
Bull James defeated TJ Marconi with a top rope sitdown splash
Rhett Titus defeated Ben Ortiz with the frog splash
Crowbar, Pat Buck and Little Guido defeated Gigolo Justin Corino, Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins when Little Guido pinned Hale Collins
Alex Reynolds defeated Matt Striker with a cobra clutch style camel clutch with knees to the head
Brian Cage defeated MVP with a discus lariat
Sami Callihan defeated Bobby Fish with the stretch muffler
Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray defeated Mikey and Kenny of the Spirit Squad in a street fight with a 3D on Kenny
*featured run ins by Velvet Sky and The Sandman
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)