4/21 House of Hardcore 24 results

Via Chris Reed:

House of Hardcore 24 results

Bull James defeated TJ Marconi with a top rope sitdown splash

Rhett Titus defeated Ben Ortiz with the frog splash

Crowbar, Pat Buck and Little Guido defeated Gigolo Justin Corino, Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins when Little Guido pinned Hale Collins

Alex Reynolds defeated Matt Striker with a cobra clutch style camel clutch with knees to the head

Brian Cage defeated MVP with a discus lariat

Sami Callihan defeated Bobby Fish with the stretch muffler

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray defeated Mikey and Kenny of the Spirit Squad in a street fight with a 3D on Kenny

*featured run ins by Velvet Sky and The Sandman

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)