WWE Star Recreating Presidential Debate at Comedy Show, AJ Lee on What Scares Her (Video)

– “Crazy Is My Superpower” publisher Penguin Random House posted this video of AJ Lee (AJ Mendez Brooks) talking about things that irrationally scare her – escalators, cats sitting on staircases she’s walking up and incurring the wrath of a shaman.

– Dolph Ziggler and comedian Sarah Tiana will reenact a 2016 Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at their House of Comedy shows in Phoenix later this month. Ziggler is also being advertised for a “special presentation” show on April 26th. Ziggler tweeted these details on the gig:

AZ @sarahtiana & myself may do our infamous 2016 debate bit haha APRIL 27-30 @houseofcomedyaz

(& Im doing a bonus show 26th) pic.twitter.com/ksnlAiq3KH — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) April 19, 2017

