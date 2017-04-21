WWE Star Recreating Presidential Debate at Comedy Show, AJ Lee on What Scares Her (Video)

Apr 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– “Crazy Is My Superpower” publisher Penguin Random House posted this video of AJ Lee (AJ Mendez Brooks) talking about things that irrationally scare her – escalators, cats sitting on staircases she’s walking up and incurring the wrath of a shaman.

– Dolph Ziggler and comedian Sarah Tiana will reenact a 2016 Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at their House of Comedy shows in Phoenix later this month. Ziggler is also being advertised for a “special presentation” show on April 26th. Ziggler tweeted these details on the gig:

