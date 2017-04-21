WWE Hall of Famers Writing a Book Together?, WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, More

– Below is the latest episode of “BellaBody” with a pregnant Brie Bella joining Nikki Bella and their yogi friend Brittni for a yoga session:

– Below is the latest WWE Network “Pick of the Week” with SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillinger promoting this week’s WWE NXT, which saw Dillinger finish up with the yellow brand by defeating Eric Young in a steel cage match.

– 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix teased on Twitter that she and husband Edge may be writing a book together.

– WWE issued the following today:

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/21/2017 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Board of Directors declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be June 15, 2017 and the payment date will be June 26, 2017.

– Below are the latest “Midnight Workout” clips from Stephanie McMahon:

#MidnightWorkout w/ @defrancosgym, @tripleh and #Andre – prowler tempo jumping pull up combo warm up #GoodDog #NoExcuses #tapout A post shared by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

