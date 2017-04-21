This Day In Wrestling History – April 21st

1973 – Giant Baba wins the inaugural AJPW Champion Carnival, defeating Mark Lewin in the tournament final.

1980 – Ken Patera defeats Pat Patterson, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

1984 – Ricky Steamboat defeats Dick Slater, to win the NWA Undisputed United States Championship.

1993 – The AJPW Champion Carnival returns to the single-block format. Stan Hansen defeats Mitsuharu Misawa in the tournament final, after both men tied on 20 points.

1994 – On a taping of WCW Saturday Night (airing May 14th), Ricky Steamboat defeats Ric Flair, to win the vacant WCW World Heavyweight Championship. The title change is not recognized by WWE.

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.4 TV rating) beats WWF RAW IS WAR (2.8 rating).

1998 – Scott Steiner is arrested for threatening an Atlanta Department Of Transportation Worker, and then hitting him twice with his Ford pickup truck. The worker, who was directing traffic, wouldn’t let Steiner drive down a lane that was being worked on in Cherokee County. The worker was not seriously injured.

2002 – WWF Backlash is held at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, MO in front of 12,489 fans. This was the first PPV following the Brand Extension, but remained a dual-brand show.

Match that aired on Sunday Night Heat:

– The Big Show defeats Justin Credible and Steven Richards, in a handicap match.

PPV:

– Tajiri (with Torrie Wilson) defeats Billy Kidman, to win the WWF Cruiserweight Championship.

– Scott Hall (with X-Pac) defeats Bradshaw (with Farooq).

– Jazz defeats Trish Stratus, via submission, to retain the WWF Women’s Championship.

– Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) defeats Jeff Hardy (with Lita), via referee stoppage.

– Kurt Angle defeats Edge.

– Eddie Guerrero defeats Rob Van Dam, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

– The Undertaker defeats Stone Cold Steve Austin, to become the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWF Championship. Ric Flair was the special guest referee.

– Billy & Chuck (with Rico) defeat Maven & Al Snow, to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship.

– Hollywood Hulk Hogan defeats Triple H, to win the Undisputed WWF Championship.

2004 – On the weekly NWA-TNA pay-per-view, AJ Styles defeats Jeff Jarrett, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship (Steel Cage Match).

2005 – On this evening’s SmackDown, MNM (Joey Mercury & Johnny Nitro) defeat Eddie Guerrero & Rey Mysterio, to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

2008 – In a one-night tournament on RAW, William Regal defeats CM Punk, to win the King of the Ring Tournament.

2011 – Jay Lethal is released by TNA Wrestling.

2013 – Ivellise Velez defeats Cheerleader Melissa, to win the Pro Wrestling Revolution Women’s Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: One-time WWF Tag Team Champion Brutus Beefcake (60 years old); one-time WWE United States Champion Orlando Jordan (41 years old); and current Dragon Gate “Open the Brave Gate” Champion KAGETORA (35 years old).

Today would’ve been the 46th birthday for former ECW wrestler Axl Rotten.

