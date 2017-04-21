The Rack Radio Show Podcast Featuring Frankie Kazarian

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact Wrestling brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Blame Brent Injury Updates

*Matt Anoa’i Death

*Triple A and Impact Wrestling working together

*Mauro Ranallo done with WWE

*Mayor Kane?

And More!

We gave you the NXT Rundown featuring the end of the Shinsuke Nakamura Era, Bobby Roode’s next challenger, Tye Dillinger battles Eric Young in a Cage Match and more. Plus we looked at Lindsey’s trip last week to the NXT Live Event in Atlanta.

We also gave you the Smackdown Throwdown including Jinder Mahal earning a WWE Championship Match, The Queen demands her own Womens Championship Match, The Face of America and More.

If that wasn’t enough, we were joined by Ring of Honor Star, Frankie Kazarian to talk about his band VexTemper, his time in Ring of Honor, the Star Wars Trailer and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack042017.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)