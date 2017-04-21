*SPOILERS* Partial Impact Wrestling Spoilers for 4/27/17

Impact Wrestling taped the following matches after last night’s semi-live episode, to air next Thursday:

* Ethan Carter III cut a promo until James Storm interrupted and they brawled

* Impact Grand Champion Moose fought Davey Richards to a no contest when Eddie Edwards interfered

* GFW Women’s Champion Christina Von Eerie debuted and defeated Ava Storie

* Crimson and Jax Dayne defeated Mario Bokara and Fallah Bah. Crimson and Dayne used the name Veterans of War

* Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX retained over The Decay in a Street Fight

* Mahabali Shera defeated Jon Bolen in a match for Xplosion

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)