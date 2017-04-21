*SPOILERS* Partial Impact Wrestling Spoilers for 4/27/17

Apr 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Impact Wrestling taped the following matches after last night’s semi-live episode, to air next Thursday:

* Ethan Carter III cut a promo until James Storm interrupted and they brawled

* Impact Grand Champion Moose fought Davey Richards to a no contest when Eddie Edwards interfered

* GFW Women’s Champion Christina Von Eerie debuted and defeated Ava Storie

* Crimson and Jax Dayne defeated Mario Bokara and Fallah Bah. Crimson and Dayne used the name Veterans of War

* Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX retained over The Decay in a Street Fight

* Mahabali Shera defeated Jon Bolen in a match for Xplosion

