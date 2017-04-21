Possible Injury at This Week’s WWE NXT Full Sail University Tapings

Apr 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Ember Moon may have suffered an injury at Wednesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University.

A battle royal to crown a new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Asuka was taped for the May 17th episode. We have full spoilers on how the match ended at this link.

During the match, Ember was knocked from the top rope to the floor. Our correspondent noted that she essentially did a suicide dive and nailed the guardrail with her shoulder. The match soon ended while Ember was seen crying at ringside. She was helped to the back by referees and medics.

Stay tuned for updates on Ember’s status.

