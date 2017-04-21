Nia Jax on Possibly Wrestling Her Cousin In WWE, Note on Batista as Drax The Destroyer

Apr 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– It was confirmed this week that Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” is already in the works. GOTG 2 hits theaters in just a few weeks. Former WWE Champion Batista will likely reprise his role as Drax the Destroyer but director James Gunn told media this week that the third movie will be “the end of this iteration” of the Guardians team. Batista’s Drax could still pop up in other Marvel movies in the years to come.

– Nia Jax tweeted the following in response to a fan who commented on a potential Cousin vs. Cousin match with Nia and Tamina Snuka. Tamina recently returned to WWE TV but joined the SmackDown brand.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad