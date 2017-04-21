Nia Jax on Possibly Wrestling Her Cousin In WWE, Note on Batista as Drax The Destroyer

– It was confirmed this week that Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” is already in the works. GOTG 2 hits theaters in just a few weeks. Former WWE Champion Batista will likely reprise his role as Drax the Destroyer but director James Gunn told media this week that the third movie will be “the end of this iteration” of the Guardians team. Batista’s Drax could still pop up in other Marvel movies in the years to come.

– Nia Jax tweeted the following in response to a fan who commented on a potential Cousin vs. Cousin match with Nia and Tamina Snuka. Tamina recently returned to WWE TV but joined the SmackDown brand.

Don't worry you will 😈. Nobody fights harder than family 👊🏼 https://t.co/bwgfKcAbNj — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) April 19, 2017

