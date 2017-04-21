New WWE NXT Ring Names, WWE UK Title Match and More for Next Week, Tye Dillinger

– As seen on this week’s WWE NXT, Tye Dillinger worked his last NXT TV bout and defeated Eric Young in the steel cage main event. Below is post-show video of Dillinger thanking the NXT Universe for their support. Dillinger received a “you deserve it” and “Perfect 10” chants from the crowd.

Dillinger talks about how he got another chance with WWE and thanks to the NXT fans, he has made it to the SmackDown roster. Dillinger gives props to the NXT Superstars in the back and asks the fans to give them the same love and support they’ve given him.

– Daria Berenato is now using the name Sonya Deville while Macey Estrella is now using the name Lacey Evans in NXT. They wrestled each other at this week’s Full Sail TV tapings in a match that should air on May 3rd.

– As seen below, next week’s NXT episode will feature Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Drew McIntyre, Jack Gallagher vs. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate with the title on the line and an appearance by Aleister Black.

