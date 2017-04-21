More on Low Ki’s Impact Wrestling Return, GFW Women’s Title Match on Impact, Christian Cage

– Impact Wrestling posted this video looking at Christian Cage’s top 5 matches during his run with the company more than 10 years ago:

– Next week’s Impact Wrestling will feature GFW Women’s Champion Christina Von Eerie defend against Ava Storie. As noted, last night’s Impact episode saw Karen Jarrett announce that GFW and Impact have officially merged. PWInsider reports that Christina has signed with Impact.

– As noted, Low Ki returned to the company on last night’s show and became a five-time X Division Champion. PWInsider reports that his return was locked in around two weeks ago. You can see Ki’s new “Hitman” gimmick below:

