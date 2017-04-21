Mick Foley Undergoes Surgery, Gary Gandy Correction, The Marine 5: Battleground

Apr 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video of The Miz, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi talking about WWE Studios’ “The Marine 5: Battleground” and the characters. Miz also thanks everyone for being in “his” movie.

– It was incorrectly reported on Tuesday night that OVW star Erick Locker appeared as Gary Gandy in the “Face of America” open challenge with WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens on SmackDown. It was actually Northeast indie wrestler Chris Payne who played the role of Gandy.

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley confirmed on Twitter that he underwent hip replacement surgery this week, which is the main reason why he was written off WWE TV. The former RAW General Manager wrote the following:

