Mahal’s push was meant for someone else?

Dave Meltzer on his podcast said if Rusev were not injured it could have possibly been Rusev and not Jinder Mahal facing Randy Orton at Backlash. Corbin is being built to be a top heel on SD but officials didn’t want him in a title match yet and AJ and KO are being kept out of the title picture until bigger events. With the lack of heel depth Jinder got the rub.

