Indy News: Champions Carnival Fundraiser on 4/29 in Beverly, MA

All-Star Champion Jack Krueger defends against multi-time champion JT Dunn (Impact Wrestling, CZW, PWG) in headline bout for ElkMania Promotions’ “Champions Carnival” event on April 29

Beverly, Massachusetts, April 29, 2017 – Saturday, April 29, ElkMania Promotions presents CHAMPIONS CARNIVAL, which promises to be a fun-filled evening of championship matches along with a ballyhoo of sideshow attractions. Beverly/Salem Massachusetts Lodge of Elks #1309, 39 Bow Street, Beverly, MA.

Doors open at 6:30 PM. Bell time is at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $10.00 in advance and are on sale at Silver Moon Comics Collectibles located inside of the East India Square Mall, Salem, MA.

Tickets will be available at the door for $12.00. Creative Salem members will get two dollars off their admission at the door with proof of membership.

Bay State Champion, and Salem’s own Derek Simonetti, returns to face the unpredictable “Tough Talk” Tony Spencerr. Simonetti won the title in the grueling 30-Man North Shore Rumble.

Spencer has been demanding a title shot from the moment he was pinned by Simonetti in the finals of the Rumble, claiming it was an unmitigated fluke.

All-Star Champion, “The Maniacal” Jack Krueger, stole the title at ElkMania 4 this past September. Now he is set to face one of independent wrestling’s most recognizable names in JT Dunn. Krueger is out to prove that he is the embodiment of fear while Dunn looks to show that he and his Strong Style offense fear no one.

Adding to the evening’s events will be five additional championship matches including a four-team tournament to crown our inaugural New England Tag Team Champions.

Champions Carnival is a fundraiser for the Beverly-Salem Elks #1309 Tools for School Project (TFS) Program. Established in 2015, TFS has served students in the Salem Public School system by providing those in need with school supplies. This past August, TFS was able to give away approximately 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to Salem students in all grade levels.

About ElkMania Promotions:

ElkMania Promotions (EMP) is a Massachusetts based professional wrestling promotion. Its operations are based in Salem Massachusetts. EMP is dedicated to providing quality family entertainment for a good cause.

Unfortunately, the Beverly/Salem Elks Lodge is not handicapped accessible.