Impact Wrestling Departure Revealed, Two Stars Return, GFW and Impact Officially Merge

Apr 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Sonjay Dutt, who recently turned down an offer with WWE to work at the WWE Performance Center, made his Impact Wrestling TV return on last night’s semi-live episode from Orlando. Dutt made his return in a segment with Karen Jarrett, where she officially announced that Impact and Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling have merged.

– Last night’s Impact also saw Low Ki make his return to the company. Using a new “Hitman” gimmick based off the video game, Ki defeated Dutt, Trevor Lee, Suicide, Andrew Everett and Dezmond Xavier to become the new Impact X Division Champion. Ki is now a five-time X Division Champion.

– Former Impact Tag Team Champion Crazzy Steve is done with the company. He worked last night’s post-Impact tapings for next week and wrote the following on Twitter:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad