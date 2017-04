Eva Marie Gaming Against Celebrities (Video), WrestleCon 2017 Video, Birthdays

– Title Match Wrestling posted this thirty-minute video from the big WrestleCon 2017 event held in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 Week. The video features appearances by Vickie Guerrero, Damien Sandow, Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, Demolition, Justin Roberts and others:

– Former WWE and TNA star Orlando Jordan turns 43 years old today while former ROH Champion Jay Lethal turns 32 and WWE Legend Ed “Brutus Beefcake” Leslie turns 60. Also, today would have been the 46th birthday of ECW Original Axl Rotten.

– As noted, Eva Marie was dressed as Street Fighter character Laura Matsuda at the ELEAGUE Street Fighter 5 Invitational earlier this week. She also participated in a Celebrity Showdown gaming event with Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Bush and Lupe Fiasco. The competition will air on Friday, April 28th at 10pm EST on TBS. Promos can be seen below:

So fun competing with these guys today @EL ! Heavy competition mode comes out when we are all battling for our charities 😈🎮 pic.twitter.com/2zjZEuxpUK — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) April 19, 2017

