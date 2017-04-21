ECW Original Undergoes Surgery, Diabolical Randy Orton Moments, Mick Foley’s Book

– WWE posted this video with Scott Stanford looking at 4 diabolical moments involving current WWE Champion Randy Orton – burning down The Wyatt Family compound, smashing John Cena into a pyro board, setting fire to The Undertaker’s casket and destroying Mick Foley.

– ECW Original The Sandman underwent surgery for a hernia on Thursday, according to PWInsider. As soon as the operation was over, the former ECW Champion drove himself to a taping of the “Legends of Extreme” series, which airs on the Highspots Wrestling Network.

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley underwent hip replacement surgery earlier this week. Foley tweeted the following and noted that after surgery he was editing his “Saint Mick: My Journey from Hardcore Legend to Santa’s Jolly Elf” book that comes out on October 17th:

Editing #SaintMick until 5am after hip replacement surgery! That's HARDCORE @jasonpinter! Comes out Oct 17 with @PolisBooks pic.twitter.com/fofrjZpRwz — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 20, 2017

