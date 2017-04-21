Chris Jericho on TV Tonight, Who Turned Down Bobby Roode’s Theme?, WWE Power Rankings Video

– Below are the latest round of quarterly WWE Power Rankings, featuring RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys at #10 and Roman Reigns at #1. WWE Champion Randy Orton ranks #3 while WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ranks #2.

– Chris Jericho will appear on tonight’s season premiere of “Tanked” on Animal Planet at 10pm EST. Below is the synopsis:

“Tank of Jericho: WWE superstar Chris Jericho wants to get a tank for his family that has a replica championship belt and his List of Jericho in the tank; if Wayde and Brett fail, they will be put on ‘the list.'”

– The “Glorious” theme song WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode uses was originally created for another wrestler who turned it down – Shinsuke Nakamura. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Nakamura was hands-on when it came to his music and he felt the song did not fit him. Nakamura helped put together the “Rising Sun” theme that he’s been using, which is the most-played current WWE theme.

