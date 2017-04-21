Batista Magazine Covers, ECW Originals Praise Shane McMahon, Simon Gotch Update

– In the video below, TMZ Sports talks with ECW Originals Tommy Dreamer and Bubba Ray Dudley about tough SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is:

– It appears former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch will now be using the name “Simon Grimm” on the indies.

– As seen below, former WWE Champion is on the May 2017 cover of Muscle & Fitness and the Summer Movie Preview edition of Entertainment Weekly:

Proud to grace the May 2017 cover of @muscle_fitness available later this month. #DreamChaser pic.twitter.com/dCPeFyLN1X — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 19, 2017

Discover @Guardians new villains, planets & dad in our Summer Movie Preview featuring the season’s biggest films! https://t.co/QIdp5IUHxV 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/IuhZTBq0RZ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 20, 2017

