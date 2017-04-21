Batista Magazine Covers, ECW Originals Praise Shane McMahon, Simon Gotch Update

Apr 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– In the video below, TMZ Sports talks with ECW Originals Tommy Dreamer and Bubba Ray Dudley about tough SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is:

– It appears former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch will now be using the name “Simon Grimm” on the indies.

– As seen below, former WWE Champion is on the May 2017 cover of Muscle & Fitness and the Summer Movie Preview edition of Entertainment Weekly:

