Backstage news on upcoming Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles feud

Apr 21, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Its being reported by CageSideSeats that WWE officials are still planning for Orton vs. Styles to be a huge feud for #Smackdown over the summer. Everything that is happening now with Jinder Mahal, AJ in the US Title hunt, and the rest is all just a holdover until their feud begins.

The WWE Universe is anxiously awaiting The Phenomenal One versus The Viper, but it seems the fans will need to wait a couple more months because WWE officials are likely saving their match for #SummerSlam.

Source: THE SpoTLight

