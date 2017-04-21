Austin to pull off major interview on the WWE Network?

The Stone Cold Podcast Could Return To WWE Network With A Huge Guest star

It being reported that The Undertaker may be the final/Returning guest of The Popular WWE podcast

Other names are rumored to be The New Day, The Hardy Boyz, Goldberg, Charlotte Flair, Kurt Angle and WWE Champion Randy Orton are all being considered for upcoming New episodes of the Stone Cold Podcast on the WWE Network.

The report notes that the return of the podcast mainly depends on whether or not The Undertaker wants to participate. The Deadman wrestled Roman Reigns at #Wrestlemania 33 a few weeks ago, and Reigns was able to defeat the legendary star. It’s believed that the match was Undertaker’s last.

The podcast was last seen with dean Ambrose and was seen by officials and fans as the worst of the bunch and wwe decide to drop the show for a bit.

Source: THE SpoTLight

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)