4/20/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Tampa, Florida

Here are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Tampa, Florida:

1. Heavy Machinery defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

2. Kona Reeves defeated Dan Matha

3. Lacey Evans and Liv Morgan defeated Bianca Blair and Mandy Rose

4. No Way Jose defeated Tino Sabbatelli

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Roderick Strong, Buddy Murphy, and Kassius Ohno defeated SAnitY

6. Rich Swann defeated Noam Dar

7. Lana defeated Ruby Riot

8. NXT Championship Match

Bobby Roode defeated Hideo Itami

