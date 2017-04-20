WWE superstar developing a lazy rep?

Apr 20, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Backstage News on WWE Officials Potentially Viewing Dean Ambrose as Lazy and Complacent

This week on Raw, The Miz talked about this in his promo with Ambrose before stating that he lost all his momentum and was hardly even part of Wrestlemania when his Intercontinental Championship match was relegated to the kickoff show at the last minute and this was because he was lazy.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it seems that when a comment or statement like this is made through a promo by the miz WWE TV, it is because a certain official backstage actually thinks believes that Ambrose has become complacent with his place in the company and that he is getting a certain amount of heat for it. SmackDown gambled when they took Dean Ambrose as their first draft pick and for all intents and purposes, he failed as the main star of the brand and wwe went with AJ styles to lead the brand instead

Source: THE SpoTLight

